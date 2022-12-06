BI says e-Travel platform will speed up processing arrivals

Bureau of Immigration (BI) Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the e-Travel platform, launched on Monday, would allow faster and easier processing for arriving passengers.

The system is an initiative of a sub-technical working group of the IATF, chaired by the BI.

Partner agencies are the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), the Department of Tourism (DOT), the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ), the Bureau of Customs (BOC), the Department of Health (DOH), the Department of Transportation (DOTr), the Department of Justice (DOJ).

“The system will consolidate all data collection processes at the ports,” said Tansingco. “Instead of having to fill out several forms for different agencies, all will be consolidated into one platform to streamline entry procedures,” he added.

The platform will replace arrival cards, which were previously submitted upon arrival to the BI. Effective Monday, the BI will no longer require the submission of the paper-based arrival cards for arriving passengers.

Information from the platform will also replace the BOQ’s One Health Pass, and the BOC’s arrival form. Registration on the eTravel is free.

The DOT welcomes the launch of the e-travel system as a streamlined digitalized platform that will provide convenience to the traveling public.

The Department of Tourism have supported the removal of the One Health Pass, the transition to the E-arrival Card and finally, this full integration of the arrival and departure system by the relevant government agencies into the E-travel System. DMS