Filipinos abroad appear addicted to e-sabong: PNP

E-sabong, halted by former President Rodrigo Duterte last May, appeared to have taken root abroad, said Philippine National Police chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr Monday.

''I learned from our police attache some countrymen have been addicted to e-sabong,'' he said.

''So this means addiction to e-sabong has become international,'' said Azurin.

Azurin said persons different from the ones operating locally appeared to be involved in e-sabong activities involving Filipinos abroad.

''I ordered the CIDG (Criminal Investigation and Detection Group) to check on these persons and stop their operations because this will affect our people who are already hard up because of the pandemic and use their money to bet,'' said Azurin.

Azurin said despite Duterte's order halting e-sabong in May, he noticed that these continue ''guerrilla style,'' meaning these just crop up.

''We monitored that e-sabong is being held guerrilla style. So my directive to all the units, regional directors, provincial directors, including the CIDG and IG (Intelligence Group) that they work together to stop this,'' said Azurin.

Azurin said even the police and the military are not spared from e-sabong addiction.

Azurin said betting on e-sabong will become a source of crimes. ''When bettors' debts pile up because they are addicted to e-sabong, we expect crimes to increase,'' he said. DMS