Police arrest three suspects in death of two anti-drug cops

Hours after two Mabalacat police officers were shot to death, three of the five suspects were arrested.

Brig. Gen. Cesar Pasiwen, Central Luzon police director, said on Saturday afternoon they were Jun Jun Baluyut, 44, Aries Bagsic, 40, and Leslie Placiente, 30.

The trio were arrested at Barangay Dau, Mabalacat City and one orange Honda Click with bloodstains believed to be one of the motorcycles used by the perpetrators was seized from Baluyut.

Pasiwen said Kenneth Flores, and a certain alias “Pusa” are being hunted down by authorities since the service firearm of one of the slain cops was recovered in the roof gutter of the house owned by Flores. DMS