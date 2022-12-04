Philippine navy ship, with Malaysian help, rescue drifting vessel with 27 on board

ZAMBOANGA CITY – The Philippine Navy, with the Maritime Command Center (MCC) Tawi-Tawi and its Malaysian counterpart, MCC-Tawau, rescued a Philippine-flagged wooden-hulled vessel with 27 people drifting at sea for four days and four nights.

Lt. Senior Grade Chester Ross Cabaltera, Naval Forces Western Mindanao information officer, said the BRP-Florencio Iñigo rescued motor launch Laiza 1 and its 12-man crew and 15 passengers on Wednesday evening near the coast of North Borneo.

Cabaltera said Laiza 1, which left Bongao, the capital of Tawi-Tawi on November 26 bound for Turtle Islands municipality was reported missing after it failed to reach its destination due to engine malfunction.

“The missing report emanated from PCG (Philippine Coast Guard) Sub-station Bongao and subsequently forwarded to MCC Tawi-Tawi, who coordinated to MCC Tawau,” Cabaltera said.

He said that MCC-Tawau was able to locate M/L Laiza 1 on November 30 and coordinated with MCC Tawi-Tawi prompting the NTG-Tawi-Tawi to deploy the Navy ship.

After they were rescued, BRP-Iñigo brought the crew and passengers to Lamion wharf in Bonga. The rescued crew and passengers were later turned over to the Tawi-Tawi provincial government.

The Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia signed a TCA establishing MCCs to serve as security post to monitor ships that operate and patrol in the border of the three countries. DMS