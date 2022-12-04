National and Bangsamoro gov't Intergovernmental Relations Body convenes under Marcos administration

DAVAO CITY – Members of the national and Bangsamoro governments aim to strengthen their collaborative efforts on how to move the Bangsamoro peace process forward as the Intergovernmental Relations Body (IGRB) convened for its twelfth meeting, its first under the Marcos administration.

In her opening remarks, Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, who serves as IGRB co-chairperson for the national government side, noted the body's recent accomplishments which include the inaugural meeting of the IGRB under the Marcos administration and the convening of the Philippine Congress - Bangsamoro Parliament Forum (PCBPF).

"At this inaugural meeting of the PCBPF last Nov. 15, we were able to garner legislative support from the National Government and Bangsamoro Parliament in pursuit of our Agenda for Prosperity for BARMM and Mindanao," Pangandaman said.

Minister Mohagher Iqbal, IGRB co-chair for the Bangsamoro Government side, highlighted the instrumental role of the body in the region’s quest for meaningful autonomy.

"The role of the IGR body during the transition period and even beyond, is crucial in our quest to establish genuine autonomy and meaningful self-governance in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region. It is along this line that we need to, once again, review the provisions of the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) to determine IGR issues that need to be addressed, discussed, and resolved at the level of this IGR Body,” he said.

Iqbal also encouraged the body to make use of their time "wisely, efficiently and effectively in this exercise, while at the same time, build strong collaborations and lasting relationships along the way. As I always say, once you have ensured good working relations with your counterpart, half of your work is done."

In a press briefing following the IGRB meeting, Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos emphasized that the IGRB is an indispensable mechanism in nation building.

Abalos noted that the IGRB was created to resolve pressing issues and concerns regarding the implementation of the BOL.

He also lauded the body for what it has accomplished so far, saying, "issues are tackled in a pleasant manner because both parties are not only thinking about the autonomy of the BARMM, but as well as the unity of the country. I would like to congratulate our two chairs for handling this challenging task."

For his part, Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr. threw the OPAPRU's full support behind the body.

"The Bangsamoro peace process is one of the priorities of the Marcos administration. We witnessed the President [has] expressed his support during the region's recent milestones, which include the oath-taking of the new Bangsamoro Transition Authority and also their inaugural session. As a support to the President's order, we are dedicating resources to ensure its successful implementation,” Galvez said.

Special Assistant to the President Secretary Antonio Ernesto F. Lagdameo, Jr. reaffirmed Marcos' full support for the body.

"The instructions for me in particular, is to make sure to provide what's needed in the BARMM and national government. The President is also very positive in the recent developments, and is looking forward [to] a better relationship between the BARMM and the national government,” Lagdameo said.

Under Section 2, Article VI of the BOL, the IGRB was created to coordinate and resolve issues between the two parties through regular consultation and continuing negotiation in a non-adversarial manner.

The IGRB has seven mechanisms, which include the Philippine Congress – Bangsamoro Parliament Forum, Intergovernmental Fiscal Policy Board, Joint Body for the Zones of Joint Cooperation, Intergovernmental Infrastructure Development Board, Intergovernmental Energy Board, Bangsamoro Sustainable Development Board, and the Council of Leaders. OPAPRU Communications and Public Affairs Services