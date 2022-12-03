LRT-1 temporarily halts operations Dec 3 and 4

Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line 1 operations will temporarily be suspended this weekend to give way to the re-opening of Roosevelt station on December 5, the Light Rail Manila Corp. (LRMC) said Friday.

In an interview with dzBB, LRMC Spokesperson Jacqueline Gorospe said LRT-1 will be closed on December 3 and 4 to conduct a readiness test and trial runs for a “safe and successful” reintegration of Roosevelt station.

“This weekend, we need to check if it is safe to operate because earlier this year, the LRT-1 upgraded to a brand new signaling system. So we need to check if the Roosevelt station can be reintegrated with the existing stations,” Gorospe said.

LRT-1 has 20 train stations from Baclaran to Roosevelt.

LRT-1 will announce by Sunday if the operations will include Roosevelt station, Gorospe said.

Gorospe advised the public to plan their trips before the temporary closure of LRT-1.

“First of all, we request for their understanding. This temporary inconvenience will result in long-term benefits. Many of us are very excited for the reopening of Roosevelt station,” she said.

“We request for them to plan their trips ahead. We have alternative modes of transportation, like the jeepneys and the EDSA bus carousel…It would be better if they could reschedule their trips. We just need these two full days to ensure a smooth and safe reopening,” she added. Jaspearl Tan/DMS