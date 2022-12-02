Group says pork supply more than enough until first quarter of 2023

The country has more than enough supply of pork until March 2023, an agriculture group said Thursday.

In an interview with dzBB, Samahang Industriya ng Agrikultura (Sinag) President Rosendo So said the retail price of pork should go down since the supply of frozen pork has doubled since November last year.

“Right now, we have 113 million kilograms (of frozen pork) in our cold storage. Last year, in the same month, it was only 57 million kilograms. So since that was November 30 of last year, the volume of stored pork doubled,” So said.

“That means the local production increased and the imports also increased. So that means the retail price shouldn’t go up,” he added.

So said that the ideal price of frozen pork should be at P220 a kilo while fresh pork should be sold at P270 a kilo since their farmgate prices only have a small gap. Jaspearl Tan/DMS