Philippines studying proposals of US, especially on EDCA

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the Philippine government is conducting a study on the request and proposals of the United States, especially regarding the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA).

"There have been many requests and proposals from the Americans, especially under EDCA. So all of that is under study now to see what is really feasible and what will be the most useful for the defense of Philippine territory," he told reporters in Quezon City on Thursday.

Marcos said the US proposals, including EDCA, were also discussed during his meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris in Malacanang Palace last November 21.

"We covered that and many more subjects. But essentially, on the security of, we are looking at their proposals, the joint exercises, and EDCA, the use of our bases, all of these. We are in the middle of that. I think, by early next year, we will have something more concrete to tell you," he said.

Recently, Department of National Defense (DND) Officer-in-Charge and Senior Undersecretary Jose Faustino, Jr. said during the Mutual Defense Board (MDB) Security Engagement Board meeting in Hawaii last September, the Philippine and United States discussed five additional sites for EDCA.

According to Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Lt. Gen. Bartolome Bacarro, the five additional proposed sites that may possibly be used under EDCA includes two in Cagayan, one in Palawan, one in Zambales and another one in Isabela. Robina Asido/DMS