Police serves arrest warrant vs detained Abu Sayyaf sub-leader

ZAMBOANGA CITY ? Police served a warrant of arrest for 25 counts of frustrated murder with a recommended bail of P5 million against an alleged Abu Sayyaf sub-leader detained for kidnapping charges, especially against five Indonesian fishermen.

Maj. Allan Alog, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group Tawi-Tawi Provincial Field Unit chief, said the warrant of arrest was served against Abu Sayyaf sub-leader Injimar Mangkabong alias Bensar Jakari around 3:12 p.m. Tuesday at the Tawi-Tawi provincial jail in Bongao, capital of Tawi-tawi.

Alog said the warrant of arrest dated February 7, 2012 was issued against Mangkabong by the court of Jolo.

Alog said the court has set the bail at P200,000 for each count or for a total of P5 million for 25 counts of frustrated murder filed against Mangkabong.

Mangkabong was arrested here by policemen on March 22, 2021.

Alog said that the accused was involved in the kidnapping of five Indonesian fishermen on January 15, 2020 in the vicinity of Tambisan, Sandakan City, Sabah and Filipinos in the provinces of Sulu and Tawi-Tawi. DMS