Majority of Pinoys approve, trust Marcos: survey

A great majority of Filipinos approve of and trust President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., based on the latest survey of the OCTA Research released on Wednesday.

OCTA's Tugon ng Masa poll showed the chief executive registering an 86 percent trust rating and a 78 percent performance rating.

According to the survey, only 4 percent expressed distrust in President Marcos, while 5 percent were not satisfied with his performance.

In terms of geographical areas, President Marcos' trust rating ranged from 82 percent to 92 percent.

Marcos' highest trust rating was in Mindanao at 92 percent, while he registered an 82 percent trust rating in the National Capital Region.

In terms of socioeconomic classes, the chief executive's trust ratings ranged from 78 percent to 90 percent.

Marcos got the highest boost from adult Filipinos belonging to Class E, or the "poorest of the poor" registering 90 percent.

The chief executive's performance ratings ranged from 74 percent to 85 percent, with the highest performance rating registered in Mindanao at 85 percent.

Meanwhile, Vice President Sara Duterte also earned majority trust and approval scores at 86 percent and 80 percent, respectively.

In terms of awareness, 100 percent of adult Filipinos are aware of Marcos and Duterte-Carpio, according to the OCTA survey.

OCTA Research conducted its latest survey from Oct. 23 to 27 with 1,200 adult respondents across the country.

OCTA earlier reported that 85 percent of Filipino adults strongly agree that the country under the Marcos administration is headed in the right direction, with only 6 percent expressing disagreement.

Marcos described it as "very encouraging," saying it is vital for government policies and programs to be felt by Filipinos across all socioeconomic classes. Presidential News Desk