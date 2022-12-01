Marcos says every Filipino has the duty to ensure peace, freedom and prosperity

As he led the celebration of the 159th birthday of one of the Filipino national heroes Andres Bonifacio in Caloocan City on Wednesday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said every Filipino has the duty to ensure peace, freedom and prosperity in the country.

"I encourage the Filipinos to continue to honor Bonifacio and all Filipino heroes, who offered their lives to ensure the freedom and our identity that makes us proud today," he said.

"As beneficiaries of the freedom that they have fought for, we as Filipinos have a duty to maintain the spirit of their aspiration and ensure the peace, freedom and prosperity of our country," he added.

Marcos said Bonifacio's name will be "engraved in our history forever, not only for leading the revolution but for his incomparable braveness and love of the country."

"With his reasonable stand, he faced the foreign invaders who brought difficulties to our citizens for more than 300 years," he said.

In a separate message, Marcos also urged the Filipinos to be "vigilant in protecting the country from social ills" and call the public to honor the life of Bonifacio by "becoming a dutiful and law-abiding citizens" of the country.

"The shackles that once held our forebears may no longer constrain us, but we must remain vigilant in protecting our country from social ills and other elements that threaten our liberties," he said.

"I call on my fellow Filipinos to honor Bonifacio's life of extraordinary selflessness by becoming a dutiful and law-abiding citizen who will contribute towards a brighter and freer future for all Filipinos," he added.

In her message, Education Secretary and Vice President Sara Duterte expressed hope that the "extraordinary love" of Bonifacio for the country will continue to inspire the Filipino nation.

"May his extraordinary love of our country continue to inspire us to be constantly united in overcoming the difficulties we face as a nation and realize our shared aspirations of a better life for all," she said.

"And may the fire he started in the name of freedom rekindle a deep sense of patriotism among us as we usher in a future strongly forged by our unyielding solidarity and our own acts of selflessness, courage, and bravery for our country and our fellow Filipinos," she added. Robina Asido/DMS