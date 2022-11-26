「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

Alleged NPA leader, five killed in Sultan Kudarat

［ 145 words｜2022.11.26｜英字 (English) ］

ZAMBOANGA CITY ? Six alleged New People’s Army (NPA) rebels, including a leader, were killed in a clash with government troops in Sultan Kudarat, a top military official said Friday.

Maj. Gen. Roy Galido, 6th Infantry Division commander, said the clash happened around 5:30 am Thursday in Sitio Mudti, Barangay Chua, Bagumbayan, Sultan Kudarat.

He said the troops recovered six remains , including that of Dennis Dulonan, deputy secretary of the East Daguma Front, Sub-Regional Committee Daguma, of the NPA’s Far-South Mindanao Region, during clearing operation at the clash site and its surroundings.

He said Dulonan has a warrant of arrest for arson and frustrated murder.

He said other casualties were Lailyn, a medic and the wife of Dulonan, Sep Kasa, and Jerry Kasa. The other two were unidentified.

The troops recovered three M-16 Armalite rifles, an AK-47 assault rifle, propaganda materials and personal belongings. DMS

