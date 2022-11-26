「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

New Omicron subvariant of COVID-19 found: DOH

［ 113 words｜2022.11.26｜英字 (English) ］

Fourteen cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Omicron subvariant BQ.1 said to be ''more transmissible, highly immunoevasive compared to other subvariants'' have been detected in the Philippines, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

In a press conference Friday, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire reported BQ.1 cases were found in the last whole genome sequencing result.

"This (BQ.1) subvariant of the Omicron is already in the country," said Vergeire.

Thirteen cases were reported in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Calabarzon, Central Visayas, and National Capital Region.

BQ.1 '' is said to be more transmissible, highly immunoevasive compared to other Omicron subvariants," said Vergeire.

BQ.1 cases have risen quickly across Europe and North America. DMS

