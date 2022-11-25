Marcos appoints acting Philhealth head and CEO

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Emmanuel Rufino Ledesma Jr. as acting president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).

Ledesma took his oath on Thursday. He is also a member of the expert panel and board of directors.

He was president and CEO of the Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp.

Marcos wants the new leadership of PhilHealth to prioritize the digitization initiatives to boost its efficiency.

Marcos made the remark during his meeting with the health cluster of the Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC).

"In the meeting, the President tasked the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation to check 'best practices' and include digitization initiatives for improving health insurance operations and offering health benefits," the Office of the Press Secretary (OPS) said.

Marcos said ''strengthening public-private partnerships coupled with strong third-party assessments, the President said, will address efficiency concerns in dealing with the health needs of Filipinos," according to the OPS. DMS