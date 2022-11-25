JETRO holiday fair set at Mitsukoshi Mall Dec. 9 to 26

The Japan Export Trade Organization (JETRO) will be hosting a holiday fair at Mitsukoshi Mall in Bonifacio Global City starting December 9 to 26.

“JETRO is having a series of food promotion events this fiscal year. And since it is the Christmas season, holiday season, we have a program with the theme of Christmas so you can enjoy the Japanese ingredients,” JETRO Director Makoto Sudo said at a Christmas dinner held at Ikomai Restaurant on Wednesday night.

“We will be holding a pre-holiday sale at Mitsukoshi from December 9 to 26…and it will be available for a few days only, so I hope you can join us for the next event,” he added

Sudo said the holiday fair will have three stations that will sell Japanese shochu and sake, noodles, and confectioneries.

The JETRO Christmas dinner showcased Japanese cuisine by serving a selection of Japanese dishes and desserts paired with alcoholic drinks, which will also be available at Mitsukoshi.

The meals were prepared by Ikomai Executive Chef James Antolin.

Mitsukoshi is a Japanese-style mall in Bonifacio Global City that had a soft opening last week, on November 18. Jaspearl Tan/DMS