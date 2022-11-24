Marcos to Pinoy scientists: 'Stay in PH, help build country'

Underscoring the importance of science and technology to the country's development, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Wednesday urged Filipino scientists and researchers to stay in the country and become active partners of the government in nation-building.

"I encourage our Filipino scientists, researchers, inventors and innovators, to continue sharing your expertise, especially to young people," Marcos said during the opening ceremonies for the 2022 National Science and Technology Week (NSTW).

"I urge you to stay in the country as you pursue your career. We will continue to support you and continue to look to you to be active partners of the government," the President said.

Rallying for unity, Marcos asked them to partner with the government and dedicate their knowledge and skills and work harmoniously to uplift the lives of the people as the government takes further strides towards a more inclusive, more prosperous and more sustainable nation.

Assuring them of government support, the chief executive said his administration would back initiatives in pushing for science and technology, as well as research and development-based solutions to the country's problems, especially in the agriculture sector.

"I also urge the DOST and all other concerned agencies to allocate resources to institutions that carry out research and development," Marcos said.

At the same time, the President challenged the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and their partner institutions to provide more scholarships to Filipino students to develop a bigger pool of scientists, researchers and innovators in the country.

"Through this, we will institute a scholarship program, specifically for STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) students and this will not be limited to those who have shown their capabilities, their ability and how they deserve these scholarships here in the Philippines but to any institution that they are accepted to abroad. So this is important so that they continue to develop our workforce, we continue to develop our capabilities, and our knowledge," Marcos said.

The President also acknowledged the efforts of the DOST’s attached agencies and regional offices for continuously implementing programs that create solutions to address the country's problems on food security, job creation, health, education, and climate change adaptation, among others.

One notable example, Marcos said, is the GeoRiskPH Integrated System, which is the country's platform for data gathering, sharing, and analyzing hazards and risk information.

Other projects include the CRADLE and SETUP programs, which are designed to help companies as well as micro-, small-, and medium-scale enterprises (MSMEs) to improve their products, processes and services to boost their productivity and competitiveness.

"Your efforts do not only generate development opportunities for young scientists, they contribute to our shared goal of enhancing the quality of Filipino life," Marcos said.

Also during the gathering, President Marcos acknowledged his father, the late President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr., who, through Proclamation No. 2214, institutionalized the NSTW. Presidential News Desk