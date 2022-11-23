「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

11月23日のまにら新聞から

Faustino meets US Defense Secretary Austin on sidelines of ASEAN Defense Ministers Meeting

［ 98 words｜2022.11.23｜英字 (English) ］

Senior Undersecretary Jose Faustino Jr. meets US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III for the second time at the sidelines of the ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) Retreat and 9th ADMM-Plus on November 22.

The two top officials reaffirmed the Philippines-US alliance to be on a very strong footing, as manifested in the recent bilateral meeting between President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. and US Vice President Kamala Harris in Manila.

Other discussions during the meeting were the current regional security outlook and bilateral initiatives to deepen further the defense partnership between the Philippines and the US. DND Defense Communications Service

