11月23日のまにら新聞から

US Vice President Harris courtesy visit on Japan-made BRP Teresa Magbanua

［ 98 words｜2022.11.23｜英字 (English) ］

On November 22, Embassy of Japan in the Philippines Deputy Chief of Mission, Matsuda Kenichi joined the historic courtesy visit of United States Vice President Kamala Harris to the BRP Teresa Magbanua stationed in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan.

One of the largest patrol vessel of the Philippine Coast Guard, the Japan-made BRP Teresa Magbanua was chosen to welcome the US Vice President.

This visit marks a milestone for US-Philippines-Japan cooperation. Maritime cooperation like this are crucial for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP). Japan looks forward to further promoting collaboration among the three countries. Japan Information and Culture Center

