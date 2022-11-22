US revitalizing alliances to tackle common problems: envoy

By Jaspearl Tan

The United States is planning to revitalize alliances and strengthen rules-based order to address common problems together, US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson said Monday.

“The United States is working to revitalize one of America’s greatest strengths: our alliances, partnerships, and friendships. We also support regional and multi-lateral institutions to strengthen the rules-based order and respond collectively to shared challenges,” Carlson said in a video message at the Stratbase Pilipinas conference.

Citing US President Joe Biden, Carlson said that the world, which is in a “decisive decade” is facing two major challenges which are “authoritarian governments with a revisionist form policy” and shared problems which include “climate change, pandemics, food and energy insecurity and transnational terrorism”.

Carlson said that as part of the US national security strategy, they launched the US-ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) comprehensive partnership which “promotes a region that is open, connected, prosperous, secure and resilient.”

US President Joe Biden not only emphasized the US commitment to an “empowered” and “unified” ASEAN during the recently-concluded US-ASEAN Summit and East Asia Summit in Cambodia, but he also announced that he will ask for $825 million worth of assistance for Asia and $250 million for ASEAN-linked projects, she added.

Carlson said that under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), the US expects to invest $70 million in infrastructure improvements in the Philippines.

“Over the last five years, the United States has committed over $625 million for Philippine defense and security enhancements. Especially to upgrade your ability to protect Philippine waters in the South China Sea. Under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement or EDCA, we expect to invest $70 million in infrastructure improvements for the Armed Forces of the Philippines,” Carlson said.

Carlson said the US also supports Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s statement of not wanting to give up even an inch of the country’s territory and urged China to obey The Hague ruling.

“The United States calls upon the PRC (People’s Republic of China) to comply with the legally-binding decision of the tribunal in 2016 which firmly rejected the PRC’s unlawful claims. We recognize the Philippines’ sovereign right and jurisdiction with respect to Maritime zones in the vicinity of Second Thomas Shoal and Reed Bank. US officials had been clear about our commitment to the Mutual Defense Treaty,” she said.

Carlson said that Marcos’ priority to develop clean energy has resulted in US clean energy partnerships with the Philippines “which will help spur economic growth and innovation and will respond to the climate crisis”.

“Likewise, we see a natural partnership with the Philippines in addressing food challenges such as food security, cybersecurity, and preventing the next pandemic,” she added.

Carlson said the US is also collaborating with the Philippines to write new economic rules for the 21st century for the Indo-Pacific framework for prosperity.

“We value the Philippines as a friend, partner and ally in championing the rules and principles that help every nation to thrive and prosper regardless of their size or power. America is honored to be your partner in that vitally important effort,” Carlson ended.

For his part, Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez said that “evolving threats to security present significant opportunities” to both countries to “will boost the alliance and the same time solidify their positions relative to the Indo-Pacific”.

Romualdez said US-Philippine relations have been strengthened both by EDCA and the Visiting Forces Agreement.

“As many as you have probably heard or read in the news, the Philippines has recently been hit by natural disasters and so these additional sites would also allow the United States to respond more quickly to disasters or crisis that could hit other areas in the future,” Romualdez said.

The two countries have been discussing the Mutual Defense Treaty to respond to new security challenges,he added.

“Last September, DND (Department of National Defense) Officer-in-Charge and Senior Undersecretary Jose Faustino Jr. met with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii to discuss the forward-looking as well as the practical and tangible ways by which the partnership can be strengthened and improve defense cooperation across multiple lines of effort. Increased interoperability was also discussed, including information-sharing between the two armed forces.” Romualdez said.

Romualdez said they are deciding on possible dates when Marcos will have his state visit which may be scheduled in the middle of next year.

The current visit of US Vice President Kamala Harris and visits of other high-level officials “underscore that the US places on its bilateral relationship with the Philippines,” he said. DMS