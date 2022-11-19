DA trying to bring down price of onions, now P260 a kilo

Amid the looming shortage on the supply of onions, the Department of Agriculture (DA) is looking at ways on how to bring down its price, which is now at P260 a kilo.

"We saw in the price monitoring, the selling price of onions reached 260 pesos. That is why we are monitoring the prices together with our Bureau of Plant Industry and our enforcement team, we are looking at ways on how we can lower the prices," Assistant Agriculture Secretary Kristine Evangelista said in a radio interview on Friday.

"There are prices ranging from 150 to 170 pesos but we saw that the suppliers of the retailers suddenly increased their prices. So this is what the department is addressing now," she added.

Evangelista said onions being sold in Kadiwa stores which have much cheaper price comes from farmer cooperatives.

"We continue to talk with them (farmer cooperatives) because there are cooperatives who are saying they will harvest onions by the 2nd week of December," she said.

"It is very important for us to see the availability and movement of the price of the onions in the market," she added. Robina Asido/DMS