MWSS approves water rate hikes for Maynilad, Manila Water starting January 2023

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System Regulatory Office has approved the water rate hike for Manila Water and Maynilad that will take effect starting January 2023.

This comes after the MWSS-Regulatory Office announced the results of the fifth-rate rebasing exercises on Monday.

Starting January 2023, the rate for Maynilad Water Services Inc. (Maynilad) customers who consume 10 cubic meters will increase by P5.28 or from P130.42 to P135.70.

For consumers of 20 cubic meters, the rate will increase by P20.29 or from P488.82 to P509.11.

For the 30 cubic meters, the rate will increase by P41.71 or from P997.92 to P1,039.42.

Manila Water Company Inc. (Manila Water) customers who consume 10 cubic meter will have a rate hike of P41.19 or from P151.23 to 192.42.

The rate increase for 20 cubic meter is at P91.53 or from P333.47 to P425 while the rate for 30 cubic meter is at P187.01 or from P679.01 to P866.03.

Instead of a rate hike, Lifeline 10 cubic meter customers will have a rebate of P0.98 pesos or from P86.57 to P85.59. Jaspearl Tan/DMS