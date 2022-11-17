2023 EDSA People Power Revolution is special non-working day

The 37th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution on February 25, 2023 will remain as special non-working day based on the proclamation issued by the Office of the President.

Proclamation No. 90 issued on November 11 but released to media Wednesday, states the need to adjust the 'holidays pursuant to the principle of holiday economics wherein a longer weekend will help encourage domestic travel and increase tourism expenditures in the country."

During the 1986 People Power Revolution, the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr, his family and close associates left the Philippines. Marcos Sr died in Hawaii in 1989.

In 1991, President Corazon Aquino allowed the Marcos family to return to the country to face charges in court.

The regular holidays that were adjusted to give the public longer weekends next year includes the commemoration of Araw ng Kagitingan or Day of Valor on April 9, which falls on a Sunday and Bonifacio Day on November 30 which falls on a Thursday.

"To enable our countrymen to avail of the benefits of a longer weekend, Monday, 10 April, 2023, in lieu of Sunday, 9 April 2023 may be declared as a non-working holiday, provided that the historical significance of Araw ng Kagitingan is maintained," the proclamation stated.

"Pursuant to RA No. 9492, 27 November 2023 (Monday nearest November 30) may be declared as a non-working holiday while 30, November 2023 (Thursday) may be declared as a working day," it added.

An additional special non-working holiday was also declared on January 2, 2023 throughout the country "in consideration of the Filipino tradition of visiting relatives and spending time with their families" during the season. Robina Asido/DMS