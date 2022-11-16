Five die in Navotas fire

Five people died while two were injured in a nearly five-hour fire that struck two barangays in Navotas City on Monday.

The fire started at a residential area in Cadorniga St. Barangay Bagumbayan before spreading to Monroy St, Barangay Navotas West was placed under first alarm at 3:57 pm before it was declared under control at 8:29 pm and finally extinguished at 9:22 pm.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) identified the fatalities as Teresa Lopez 40, a two-year old, Asuncion Tongco Gonzales, 50, Diorella Gonzales, 18 and Darlene Baluyot, 19.

The injured victims were identified as Carlos Solidan, 51, who had a laceration at the front side of his head and Josefina Sarate, 64, with a lacerated right elbow.

In a radio interview, Navotas Mayor Tobias Tiangco said almost 443 families or 300 households were affected by the fire.

Tiangco said based on the initial report the fire was caused by an electrical problem.

"The fire volunteers experienced difficulties getting into the areas because the streets are very small," he said.

In another radio interview, Navotas Deputy Fire Marshal, Fire Chief Inspector Angelie Salva said the fire damaged around P1,750,000 worth of properties. Robina Asido/DMS