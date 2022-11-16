Current crime rate from January to November 2.6% lower than same period in 2021: PNP

The current crime rate from January to November is 2.6 percent lower than the same period of last year, a Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson said on Tuesday.

In an interview, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said based on the data from the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management (DIDM) recorded crimes from January to November of 2021 versus the same period of this year has lowered to more than 900.

"We have recorded a decrease in the number of crime incidents from Jan. 1 to Nov. 13. If we compare the data of 2021 versus the same period of 2022 we recorded a decrease of more than 900 crimes this 2022 which translates to a 2.6 percent reduction in crimes," he said.

Fajardo said this year's crimes during Yuletide season are expected to decrease while there is a slight increase in recorded homicide cases.

"The crimes which we expect to increase during the Yuletide season, particularly the crimes against persons like theft and robbery, have decreased," she said.

"We have a slight increase in homicide and one incident of carnapping of motor vehicle that is related to "rent tangay modus operandi" but the rest of the eight focus crimes have decreased from Jan 1 to Nov. 13," she added.

Fajardo reminded the public to be vigilant because during the holiday season especially when economic activity increases due to the release of the Christmas bonuses crimes against property are expected to increase.

"If you're going to crowded places like markets and malls do not bring too much money and always monitor your things from time to time, because if there are economic activities the criminals are also taking advantage of it," she said.

"We should always be careful. The only way to sustain our good crime trend if the community will also help us because they are the once who will look after their personal safety and security but on the part of the PNP the stand of the chief PNP is to sustain the police visibility particularly in areas where crimes will likely happen," she added. Robina Asido/DMS