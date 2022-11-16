Gov't pushing for rapid growth under new Philippine Development Plan

The government will be pushing for rapid growth under the new Philippine Development Plan (PDP) to cut down the poverty rate to 9 percent by 2028.

During its meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. Tuesday, the National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) said the PDP will be implemented from 2023 to 2028.

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said the poverty rate is at 18.1 percent.

Last week, the PSA said gross domestic product grew 7.6 percent for the third quarter from 7.4 percent in the second quarter.

"This is part of the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 of the Marcos administration, which sets the government’s eight-point program and contains targets and actionable plans that will help the country pursue a greener economy and more sustainable, affordable and livable residential areas in the next six years," the Office of the Press Secretary (OPS) said in a statement issued last Tuesday.

Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan said the release of the new PDP is set next month.

"Every year, we will provide a report to the President and how the plan is being implemented and the performance and the various metrics or targets that have [been] indicated in the plan," Balisacan said. DMS