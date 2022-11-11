Black Nazarene traslacion for 2023 suspended for third time

The traslacion of the Black Nazarene in Manila will be suspended for the third time since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared in 2020.

"Let's make it clear, although there will be no procession, all the other traditional activities related to the feast of the Black Nazarene will continue," Fr. Earl Allyson Valdez, Quiapo Church attached priest said in a radio interview Thursday morning.

Valdez said among the activities that will continue is the "Pagbibigay pugay" where devotees will be allowed to get near and touch the image of the Black Nazarene at the Quirino Grandstand.

"The night programs and the mass for the feast of the Black Nazarene at 12 am on January 9, 2023 will be led by Manila Archbishop Cardinal Advincula," he said.

"We will also continue with the hourly celebration of the Holy Mass in Quiapo church," he added.

Valdez reminded the public that health restrictions and protocols will be implemented inside and outside the church.

"We will also continue what we did when the pandemic started where Novena mass will also be conducted in different churches in Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon. Robina Asido/DMS