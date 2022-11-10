At least 159 reported dead, 30 missing from ''Paeng'': NDRMMC

The number of fatalities due to Severe Tropical Storm “Paeng” climbed to 159, with 147 injured and 30 missing, the National Disaster Risk and Reduction Council (NDRRMC) said in a report Wednesday.

As of 6 am, confirmed casualties were 124 dead, 113 injured, and 19 missing while the rest were subject for validation.

Damage to infrastructure was at P 4,366,778, 568.424, affecting 820 buildings, roads, and bridges.

“Paeng” damaged 525 roads and 130 bridges.

The number of damaged houses was 53,229, of which 48,248 were partially damaged and 4,981, amounting P17, 286,800 in losses.

Crop losses were estimated at P4,366,778,568.424, affecting 109,489 farmers and fisherfolks.

“Paeng” affected 5,299, 716 individuals or 1,315,083 families.

NDRRMC recorded 1,117,488 displaced persons who were served at 214 evacuation centers. Jaspearl Tan/DMS