Fisheries, rice sustain damage during ''Paeng'' in Western Visayas

Fisheries and rice top the list of agricultural products that were highly affected by Severe Tropical Storm ''Paeng'' in Western Visayas.

This was revealed by Department of Agriculture Western Visayas Regional Technical Director Jose Albert Barrogo during the situation briefing with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday morning.

Barrogo said as of November 7, damage to fisheries reached P929 million or 52.36 percent of the total of P1.7 billion worth of the fishery products in Western Visayas.

According to Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) Western Visayas Regional Director Remia Aparri, heavily affected in terms of fisheries is Capiz

"For fisheries, actually the heavily affected is in Capiz. (It) is more on fishpond because of flooding. So it’s almost 500 million (pesos) damage. So we need inputs for the fishpond," he said.

"Here in Antique, it’s more on the seaweeds. It’s Caluya, which is hardly hit," he added.

Barrogo said rice, with a total damage of "706 million (pesos) or 39.8 percent" followed by agricultural infrastructure which is P50 million.

Damage to corn is worth P44 million or 2.5 percent while livestock and poultry amounts to P23 million or 1.33 percent.

"The total number of farmers affected reached 4,000. And then the total fisherfolk affected reached 10,577," Barrogo said.

Barrogo said their officer has sent a master list of the affected farmers and fisherfolks to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) for necessary assistance. Robina Asido/DMS