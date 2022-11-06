One die, 25 injured after bus plunges into 20-foot ravine in Bataan

A teacher died while 25 were injured as a bus plunged into a 20-foot ravine in Orani, Bataan as they were on their way home to Quezon City.

Major Larry Valencia, Orani police chief, said the victims, teachers from different schools in Quezon City, were coming from a seminar at the Sinagtala Resort when the accident occurred at Barangay Tala at around 11:45 am. The bus had 48 passengers.

Valencia did not reveal the name of the deceased teacher, saying the family has to be informed first.

Based on police investigation, Valencia said the bus' brakes malfunctioned.

The scene of the accident is about three kilometers away from the resort where the teachers held their seminar.

The bus driver and conductor were brought to the police station for

investigation. DMS