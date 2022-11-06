Philippines to assert country's interest in climate change talks

The Philippine delegates will assert the country's interest in climate change negotiation at the 27th Session of the Conference of Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) which will start on Sunday.

In a statement, The Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Ma. Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga said the Philippine delegates will ensure that the country will receive support provided for those who are vulnerable to climate change.

"As developing countries need resources for climate adaptation, the Philippine delegation will continue calling on developed countries to step up to these obligations and deliver without delay on their commitments on climate finance, technology transfer and capacity building," she said.

"The Philippine delegation in the following days will continue to assert and safeguard the country’s interest in climate change negotiation, ensuring that we receive the appropriate support and assistance as a country vulnerable to climate change," she added.

Building on the agreements from COP26 in Glasgow, Loyzaga said "the Philippines intends to contribute most to the workstreams dealing with Article 6 (of the Paris Agreement), Adaptation, Climate Finance, and Loss and Damage. ''

She noted that "the Philippines will not only safeguard its positions but also continue what it started."

"The concept of common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities remains relevant for the Philippines. In line with this, the Philippines supports green house gas (GHG) emissions reduction and removal but also pushes for the inclusion of GHG emissions avoidance in Article 6 of the Paris Agreement," said Loyzaga.

"Simultaneously, addressing Loss and Damage is crucial for Philippine climate action plans. As such, the Philippines agrees to the operationalization and funding of the Santiago Network on Loss and Damage (SNLD), which aims to provide developing countries with technical assistance," he said.

"The Philippine delegation will assert the country’s call for bolder climate action and demand the delivery of what is due for the developing countries which hardly produce any greenhouse gas emissions, yet they suffer the most and continue to bear the brunt of the adverse impacts of climate change," he added.

The 27th Session of the Conference of Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27), will take place in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, from November 6 to 18.

As Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources and Chair-designate of the Climate Change Commission, Loyzaga will head the Philippine delegation which is comprised of representatives and negotiators from the House of Representatives, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Climate Change Commission, Department of Finance, Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Agriculture and Department of Energy, as well as advisers from scientific and civil society organizations. Robina Asido/DMS