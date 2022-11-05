Doctors encourage public to wear face masks

Medical professionals encourage the public to wear face masks despite a recent executive order issued by the Office of the President allowing its optional use in indoor and outdoor spaces.

"We are just encouraging (the public) because it has now become optional. The health sector were repeatedly saying, even the Department of Health (DOH) are encouraging everyone to be careful, and to continue to wear masks although it is now optional," Nina Gloriani, chairperson of the Vaccine Expert Panel said during Friday's "Laging Handa" public briefing.

"The responsibility of our health is up to us, but we have to repeatedly remind the public that the virus is still here, and it can still evolve into another variant. We heard a lot of cases where viruses were transmitted after the removal of masks. There are such kind situations, that is why it is much better to wear masks," she added.

Gloriani also expressed concern on the easing of COVID-19 restrictions as gatherings are expected during the coming holiday season.

"Of course, we are concerned, that is why we continue to remind the public and even the DOH projected the possible increase in cases," she said.

"We continue to remind the people to be very careful and include masking, whether indoors or outdoors. We hope that we will just follow since it is not hard to use because we are already familiar with its use," she added.

Following the issuance of the executive order and the start of the implementation of face-to-face classes this month, Edsel Salvana, an infectious disease expert said the public will "have to start looking at masks as an important tool for preventing respiratory diseases other than COVID-19."

"With COVID-19 being so politicized, we can't afford to have masks as collateral damage," he said in his Twitter post on Friday.

"Influenza and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) are just two of the many infectious diseases where transmission can be reduced through mask wearing. If we want our kids to be protected, masks have to be part of the conversation," he added. Robina Asido/DMS