「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
32度-24度
両替レート
1万円=P3,910
$100=P5,815

11月5日のまにら新聞から

October inflation jumps to 7.7%, highest since December 2008

［ 138 words｜2022.11.5｜英字 (English) ］

October inflation zoomed to its highest since December 2008, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said Friday.

Inflation was at 7.7 percent, which put the average from January to 5.4 percent.

”The continued uptrend of the October 2022 inflation was primarily due to the higher annual growth rate in the index for food and non-alcoholic beverages at 9.4 percent, from 7.4 percent in September,” the PSA said.

Inflation for food at the national level increased to 9.8 percent in October from 7.7 percent in September.

Increased inflation for vegetables, tubers, plantains, cooking bananas and pulses at 16 percent and other parts of slaugthered animals at 11.5 percent “predominantly influenced” higher food inflation.

Inflation at the National Capital Region climbed to 7.7 in October from 6.5 percent in September. Areas outside NCR reached 7.6 percent from 7 percent in September. DMS

前の記事2022年11月5日 次の記事2022年11月5日