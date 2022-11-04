NDRRMC says 122 reported dead, 36 missing due to ''Paeng''

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said in its report Wednesday night that 122 persons were reported dead while 36 were missing due to Severe Tropical Cyclone ''Paeng''.

It reported that 3,323, 188 persons were affected by ''Paeng''. There were 849, 901 persons displaced in 2,655 evacuation centers, NDRRMC said.

It added that 92 persons were confirmed dead while 30 were still verified. Twenty-eight persons were confirmed missing, with eight up for validation, NDRMMC said.

It added that 61 persons were confirmed dead in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao followed by 28 in Western Visayas.

One hundred and three persons were reported injured due to ''Paeng'' with 40 of them at the BARMM.

Crop damage was placed at P1.627 billion while production losses were estimated at 71, 244.

Infrastructure damage was estimated at P1.033 billion, with Bicol registered the highest with P398, 179, 500. DMS