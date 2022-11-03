Gov't approves IATF resolution easing travel restrictions for arriving tourists

The Office of the Executive Secretary issued a memorandum approving the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) resolution which eases travel restrictions for foreign travelers visiting the country.

The memorandum was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin on last October 28.

It noted that the approval of the IATF Resolution No. 2 which is "subject to strict observance of other minimum health protocols, and compliance with applicable laws, rules and regulations" was made "in the interest of public safety, in pursuit of safe resumption of travelers to the Philippines".

The memorandum also stated that under the IATF Resolution no. 2 other proof of vaccination will be allowed.

"In this regard, the Bureau of Quarantine, in coordination with the Department of Health and other concerned agencies, is hereby directed to identify the other acceptable proofs of vaccination in order to avoid confusion and inconvenience on the part of inbound travelers and facilities dissemination thereof for public information," it stated.

Office of the Press Secretary (OPS) Officer-in-Charge and Undersecretary Cheloy Velicaria-Garafil confirmed that the memorandum took effect immediately after it was issued by Bersamin last week.

The resolution no longer requires pre-departure testing for fully vaccinated inbound travelers, whether Filipinos or foreign nationals.

The travelers will be "deemed fully vaccinated" if they "received second in a two-dose series or a single dose COVID-19 vaccine more than 14 days prior to the date and time of departure from the country of origin of embarkation."

They should also present proof of vaccination including "World Health Organization (WHO) International Certificate of Vaccination and Prophylaxis; VaxCertPH; National or state manual/digital vaccination certificate of the country/foreign government; and other proof of vaccination."

However the unvaccinated, partially vaccinated individuals, or whose vaccination status cannot be independently validated, are required to undergo pre-departure or post arrival testing. Robina Asido/DMS