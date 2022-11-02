Measles cases reach 467 from January to October 8: DOH

Measles cases reached 467 from January 1 to October 8, or around 203 percent higher from 154 during the same period last year, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday.

Calabarzon has the highest number of cases with 84, followed by Central Visayas with 63, and National Capital Region with 53.

The highest increase from the previous year was in Central Visayas with 1,160 percent (5 to 63), Mimaropa with 950 percent (2 to 21), and Northern Mindanao with 278 percent (9 to 34).

In October, the DOH reported how all 17 regions in the country are considered to be at high risk for measles.

Epidemiology Bureau Director Alethea de Guzman said this is mainly because of the low immunization rate among children in recent years. DMS