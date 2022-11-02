Thousands visit Manila cemeteries for the first time in two years

Thousands visited the Manila North and South cemeteries as Filipinos marked All Saints Day for the first time in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of 5 pm Tuesday, a total of 204,486 visitors were recorded in Manila South Cemetery while 225,261 people visited Manila North Cemetery.

Based on the situation report of Manila police, a total of 888 cigarettes, 526 lighters and eight sharp objects were confiscated in the Manila South Cemetery.

A total of 1,386 flammable materials, 967 packs of cigarettes, one paint, and seven bladed weapons were also seized in the Manila North Cemetery.

A report from the Department of Public Services of Manila showed that the total volume of garbage collected during this year's Undas from October 28 to November 1, increased slightly as compared with garbage collected from observance of Undas before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019.

Data showed that the volume of garbage collected in 2019 at 447 cubic meters or 136 metric tons rose to 518 cubic meters or 148 metric tons in 2022.

"This increase can be attributed to the additional garbage generated due to aftermath of Typhoon Paeng like fallen trees, leaves and others," it stated. Robina Asido/DMS