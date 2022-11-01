''Queenie'' to bring rains in three areas starting Tuesday

Tropical storm “Queenie” is expected to bring rains in three areas starting Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Monday.

In its 5 pm bulletin, Pagasa said Caraga, Eastern Visayas, and Davao Oriental will experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains from Tuesday evening through Wednesday.

By Thursday, light to moderate and at times heavy rains are expected over Caraga, Davao Region, Northern Mindanao, Eastern and Central Visayas, and Bicol Region.

The center of ''Queenie'' was last seen at 695 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur or 755 kilometers east of Davao City.

“Queenie” is moving west southwest at 25 kilometers per hour. It was previously moving at 10 kilometers per hour.

It had maximum winds of 65 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 80 kilometers per hour

“Based on the latest forecast scenario, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal may be hoisted over the eastern portion of Caraga and in some areas in Eastern Visayas tomorrow evening at the earliest,” the state weather bureau said.

The tropical storm is forecasted to move westward in the next 12 hours before turning generally west northwestward from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning.

By Wednesday afternoon, it is expected to move generally northwestward towards Caraga-Eastern Visayas area.

“Queenie” is expected to maintain its strength within the next 12 hours and may weaken into a tropical depression by Tuesday.

It is forecast to further weaken to a remnant low by Thursday, Pagasa said. Jaspearl Tan/DMS