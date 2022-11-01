Message of sympathies by Foreign Minister Hayashi in the wake of typhoon disaster in the Philippines

On October 31, in the wake of the damages caused by Typhoon Paeng that hit the central and northern Philippines on October 27 through 29, Mr. Hayashi Yoshimasa, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, conveyed the following message of sympathies to Hon. Enrique A. Manalo, Secretary for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of the Philippines:

“I would like to extend my heartfelt sympathy to the government of the Philippines and its people on the damages resulting from the typhoon that hit the vast areas of the Philippines, mainly the middle and northern parts of Mindanao, on October 27 through 29.

The Government of Japan stands with the government of the Philippines and its people, and is ready to provide the maximum possible assistance to the Philippines.

My deepest condolences are with the victims and the bereaved, and I sincerely pray for the speedy recovery of the affected people as well as the prompt restoration on the affected areas."