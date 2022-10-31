Hunger hardly moves from 11.6% to 11.3%: SWS

The Social Weather Survey of September 29 ? October 2, the first under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., found that 11.3 percent of Filipino families, or an estimated 2.9 million, experienced involuntary hunger ? being hungry and not having anything to eat ? at least once in the past three months.

The October hunger rate is similar to 11.6 percent (estimated 2.9 million families) in June, but slightly below the 12.2 percent (estimated 3.1 million families) in April and 11.8 percent (estimated 3 million families) in December.

However, it is still 1.3 points above the 10 percent (estimated 2.5 million families) in September 2021, and 2 points above the pre-pandemic annual average of 9.3 percent in 2019.

The experience of hunger is highest in Metro Manila at 16.3 percent of families, followed by Mindanao at 15.3 percent, Balance Luzon (or Luzon outside Metro Manila) at 9.6 percent, and the Visayas at 7 percent. It has been highest in Metro Manila in 25 out of 99 surveys since July 1998.

The 0.3-point decline in overall hunger between June and October is due to a decline in Balance Luzon, combined with increases in Metro Manila, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

Compared to June, the incidence of hunger fell by 2.3 points in Balance Luzon, from 11.9 percent (est. 1.4 million families) in June 2022 to 9.6 percent (est. 1.1 million families) in October.

However, it rose by 1.6 points in Metro Manila, from 14.7 percent (est. 501,000 families) in June to 16.3 percent (est. 558,000 families) in October.

It rose by 1.3 points in the Visayas, from 5.7 percent (est. 272,000 families) in June to 7 percent (est. 336,000 families) in October.

It also rose by 1.3 points in Mindanao, from 14 percent (est. 816,000 families) in June to 15.3 percent (est. 893,000 families) in October. SWS