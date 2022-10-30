''Paeng'' located at Cavite; Metro Manila still signal number 3: Pagasa

Severe Tropical Storm ''Paeng'' was located at General Mariano Alvarez, Cavite, as of Saturday night, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In its 8 pm bulletin, Pagasa said Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number Three remained over Metro Manila and other areas.

''Paeng'' had winds of up to 95 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 115 kilometers per hour.

It was moving northwest at 20 kilometers per hour. ''Paeng'' is forecast to ''traverse the Cavite area and then will cross the southern portion of Bataan,'' said Pagasa.

''Heavy to intense with at times torrential rains likely over Metro Manila, Bataan, Zambales, Calabarzon, Marinduque, Mindoro Provinces, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands,'' said Pagasa.

Along with Metro Manila, other areas under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number Three were the central and southern portions of Zambales (San Marcelino, Subic, Olongapo City, Castillejos, San Antonio, San Narciso, San Felipe, Cabangan, Botolan), Bataan, the southern portion of Bulacan (Hagonoy, Paombong, City of Malolos, Bulacan, Obando, City of Meycauayan), the western portion of Pampanga (Masantol, Macabebe, Sasmuan, Lubao, Floridablanca, Porac), Metro Manila, the southwestern portion of Quezon (City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Lucban, Sariaya, Candelaria, Dolores, Tiaong, San Antonio), Laguna, Batangas, Cavite, Rizal, the northwestern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Paluan, Abra de Ilog) including Lubang Islands, the northwestern portion of Oriental Mindoro (San Teodoro, Puerto Galera, Baco, City of Calapan).

Under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number Two were Pangasinan, the southern portion of Aurora (San Luis, Baler, Dingalan, Maria Aurora), Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, the rest of Bulacan, the rest of Pampanga, the rest of Zambales, the central portion of Oriental Mindoro (Socorro, Gloria, Bansud, Victoria, Bongabong, Pinamalayan, Pola, Naujan), the central portion of Mindoro (Sablayan, Mamburao, Santa Cruz), Marinduque, the northern portion of Romblon (Concepcion, Corcuera, Banton), the western and central portions of Camarines Norte (Santa Elena, Labo, Capalonga, Jose Panganiban, Paracale, San Vicente, San Lorenzo Ruiz, Daet, Vinzons, Talisay), the western portion of Camarines Sur (Del Gallego, Ragay), and the rest of Quezon including Pollilo Islands.

Under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number One were La Union, Kalinga, Abra, Benguet, Ifugao, Ilocos Sur, Mountain Province, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, the rest of Aurora, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, the rest of Romblon, the rest of Camarines Sur, the rest of Camarines Norte, the rest of Occidental Mindoro, the rest of Oriental Mindoro, and the northern portion of Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Dumaran, Araceli, Roxas, San Vicente) including Calamian and Cuyo Islands.

This also includes the western portion of Northern Samar (Lope de Vega, Rosario, Biri, San Isidro, Capul, San Vicente, Victoria, Lavezares, San Antonio, Mondragon, San Jose, Pambujan, Catarman, San Roque, Allen, Bobon, Silvino Lobos), the northwestern portion of Samar (Calbayog City, Santa Margarita, Gandara, Pagsanghan, Tarangnan, Santo Nino, Almagro, Tagapul-An), the northwestern portion of Leyte (Calubian, San Isidro), the northern portion of Biliran (Maripipi, Kawayan, Almeria, Naval, Culaba), the extreme northern portion of Cebu (Medellin, Daanbantayan) including Bantayan Islands, the northern portion of Negros Occidental (Sagay City, Cadiz City, City of Escalante, Manapla, Enrique B. Magalona, City of Victorias, Silay City, City of Talisay, Murcia, Bacolod City, Bago City, Pulupandan, San Carlos City, Salvador Benedicto, Calatrava, Toboso, Valladolid, La Carlota City), Guimaras, Capiz, Iloilo, Aklan, and Antique. DMS