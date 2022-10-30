NDRRMC recommends declaring national state of calamity due to ''Paeng''

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) recommended the declaration of a national state of calamity as Severe Tropical Storm ''Paeng'' as 16 regions in the country are assessed as "high risk".

NDRRMC Executive Director and Office of Civil Defense Administrator Raymundo Ferrer announced the recommendation during the full council meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. who attended the event virtually.

Ferrer said the recommendation to "declare a national state of calamity was made due to the effects, damage and projected impact by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng for a period of one year, unless earlier lifted and to accept offers of international assistance based on needs."

He said the resolution for the recommendation will be signed by the NDRRMC chairperson for the submission to the office of the President.

In response, Marcos assures that he will study the resolution that will be submitted by the NDRRMC.

"I just have one question, your final recommendation for a national state of calamity, but there are areas that are not in the state of calamity,” he said.

“Many regions are affected, that already justifies the state of calamity. Let me wait for your resolution and I will look into it. It looks like especially Region 5, BARMM is going to be put under a state of calamity, let's just do it in those regions first," he added.

Ferrer noted that the recommendation was made as "16 out of 17 regions" in the country are assessed as "high risk" or highly susceptible to landslides and floods because of the effect of Paeng. Robina Asido/DMS