「日刊まにら新聞」ウェブ

1992年にマニラで創刊した「日刊まにら新聞」のウェブサイトです。フィリピン発のニュースを毎日配信しています。

マニラ
29度-25度
両替レート
1万円=P3,900
$100=P5,765

10月29日のまにら新聞から

Marcos signs executive order allowing voluntary wearing of face masks outdoors, indoors

［ 100 words｜2022.10.29｜英字 (English) ］

President Ferdinand Marcos signed Executive Order No. 7 allowing voluntary wearing of face masks outdoors and indoors, with some exceptions, on Friday.

Face masks will still be worn when one rides public transport or even one is in medical facilities and hospitals.

The executive order "encouraged" mask wearing for elderly, individuals with comorbidities, immunocompromised individuals, pregnant women, unvaccinated individuals, and symptomatic individuals.

Marcos said he signed the executive order due to the government's continued immunization drive, which led to 73.5 million individuals to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Oct. 26 and the "liberalization" of mask wearing mandate abroad. DMS

前の記事2022年10月29日 次の記事2022年10月29日