Foreign investments registered with the BSP through authorized agent banks yield net outflows in September
Transactions on foreign investments registered with the BSP, through authorized agent banks, in September recorded net outflows of $367 million, larger compared to the $86 million net outflows recorded in August.
This resulted from the $1.3 billion gross outflows and $892 million gross inflows for the month.
The $892 million registered investments in September reflected an increase of 12.7 percent (or by $100 million) compared to the $792 million registered in August.
Majority of investments (or 87.1 percent) registered were in PSE-listed securities (investments mainly in: (a) electricity, energy, power & water; (b) food, beverage & tobacco; (c) property; (d) banks; and (e) holding firms), while the remaining went to investments in Peso government securities (12.9 percent) and other instruments (less than 1 percent).
Investments for the month came from Singapore, the United Kingdom, United States (US), Luxembourg and British Virgin Islands with combined share to total at 79.9 percent.
The $1.3 billion gross outflows for the month were larger by 43.4 percent (or by $381 million) than the $878 million recorded in August. The US received 72.5 percent of total outward remittances.
Year-on-year, registered investments in September decreased by 25.0 percent (or by $297 million) from the $1.2 billion recorded in September 2021, while gross outflows were larger by 3.8 percent (or by $47 million) than the outflows recorded for the same period last year ($1.2 billion).
The $367 million net outflows in September were larger than the $24 million net outflows recorded in September 2021.
Year-to-date transactions (January 1 to September 30 2022) for foreign investments registered with the BSP, through authorized agent banks, yielded net inflows of $222 million, a turnaround from the $459 million net outflows noted for the same period last year (January 1 to September 30 2021). BSP