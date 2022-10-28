Marcos on declaration of Davao as insurgency-free region: ‘sustain momentum to attain economic resurgence’

President Ferdinand R. Marcos on Thursday called on all stakeholders in the Davao Region to sustain the momentum of its insurgency-free declaration as this will ensure the region’s emergence from the coronavirus pandemic.

“I call on our Armed Forces, government agencies, LGUs, and communities to continue working together to seize the gains in the region and ensure that we will carry this momentum towards the future,” Marcos said during the event that declared Davao Region as insurgency-free and relaunching the region as tourism and investment ready destination.

“To celebrate this victory, I believe that there is no better way to commemorate the eradication of insurgency in Davao than to declare the region as a tourism and investment-ready destination,” the President said.

Thursday’s declaration serves as a timely platform to further boost Davao’s post-pandemic economic growth, Marcos said, underscoring Davao Region’s important role in achieving prosperity, being Mindanao’s largest economy.

The President expects the declaration to result in the convergence of all stakeholders’ efforts, as he expressed optimism for the reversal of the region’s dismal economic performance in the past two years.

Davao Region has suffered great economic setbacks brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, posting more than a 61 percent decline in registered investments and as much as a 70 percent decrease in tourist arrivals.

In his message, Marcos acknowledged the efforts of the members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, particularly those from the Eastern Mindanao Command, for ensuring the protection of individuals through various civic and military operations.

At the same time, he recognized the initiatives of local government units (LGUs), various government agencies, and law enforcers in the region for supporting the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) by improving public safety and implementing programs that benefit the people.

The government, Marcos said, must also sustain the whole-of-nation approach to peace and development to prevent terrorist and lawless elements from recruiting, regrouping, and regaining power and influence. Presidential News Desk