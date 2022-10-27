PAL reopens Cebu-Baguio City route on December 16

Philippine Airlines will reopen its Cebu-Baguio route starting December 16, bringing back the first destination it served in 1941.

"This will be PAL's comeback to the very first destination we served nearly 82 years ago, so we are happy to be flying back to where it all started,” said PAL President and COO Capt. Stanley Ng.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) sees this move as an introduction of Baguio to the international market as Cebu is an international gateway.

From December 16, PAL will operate four weekly Cebu-Baguio-Cebu flights.

? PR 2230 Cebu-Baguio - every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday departing Mactan Cebu at 08:50 AM, arriving at Baguio Loakan Airport at 10:50 AM

? PR 2231 Baguio-Cebu - every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday departing Baguio at 11:10 AM, arriving in Cebu at 01:00 PM

PAL’s first flight as a newly incorporated airline was a Manila-Baguio service flown out of Neilsen Airport on March 15, 1941. The PAL Beechcraft Model 18 carried five passengers to Baguio City.

Ng said PAL lauds the Department of Transportation, headed by Secretary Jaime Bautista and CAAP Director General Manuel Antonio Tamayo for upgrading Loakan Airport. DMS