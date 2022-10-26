Marcos meets with WHO chief Ghebreyesus in Malacanang

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Tuesday received Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), where they tackled issues hounding the health sector and the country’s development priorities post-pandemic.

Ghebreyesus paid a courtesy call to Marcos at the Study Room in Malacanang Palace.

During their meeting, Marcos emphasized the necessity of finding a balance between the economy and people's safety during the meeting, citing the effectiveness of the government's COVID-19 vaccine campaign.

Marcos also called for a renewed focus on general public health concerns as cases of other diseases increase.

Ghebreyesus is in the country to participate in the 73rd World Health Organization Western Pacific Regional Committee Meeting (WPRCM) being held in Manila from Oct. 24-28.

The WHO chief earlier said while the global COVID-19 situation has improved since the pandemic started, several risks and uncertainties continue since the virus continues to mutate.

The chief executive also earlier said the country will stop treating the COVID-19 pandemic “as an emergency” but will not lift the state of calamity just yet.

Joining the WHO Director General are WHO Chef de Cabinet Catharina Boehme and Director of Programme Management Corinne Capuano of WHO Western Pacific Regional Office.

Marcos was joined in the courtesy call by Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Secretary Antonio Lagdameo Jr. and Department of Health (DOH) Officer-In-Charge (OIC) Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire. Presidential News Desk