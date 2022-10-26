Head of private hospitals group feels not yet time for optional wearing of face masks indoors

The head of a group of private hospitals said he feels it is not yet time to make wearing of face masks indoors optional.

'' We are concerned because (COVID-19) cases may increase,'' Jose Rene de Grano told dzBB Tuesday night.

Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco announced that following the Cabinet meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr there will be an Executive Order making the wearing of face masks indoors voluntary but under certain conditions.

Wearing face masks in public transport, medical facilities and hospitals are required and will be ''highly encouraged'' for seniors, unvaccinated persons and those with comorbidities.

De Grano said while it is true that COVID-19 cases are going down, the rate of decrease is slow. He added that there are still 22,000 active cases and some deaths are still being reported. DMS