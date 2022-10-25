PNP declares full alert ahead of All Saints Day

The Philippine National Police (PNP) declared full alert status ahead of the observance of the All Saints Day this weekend.

"The Philippine National Police is making early mobilization and preparations ahead of the traditional All Saints’ Day holiday that will be observed this year with a long weekend leading to November 1st," PNP chief General Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said in a press conference in Camp Crame on Monday.

"The entire Philippine National Police will go on full alert status to ensure the availability of police personnel and resources for public safety and security operations for this forthcoming four-day holiday," he added.

Azurin said every police office is expected to deploy 85 percent of their strength to ensure peaceful observance of Undas this year.

"Generally we deploy 85 percent of the strength of every office that is why we encourage since its a long weekend if possible for them to visit the cemetery earlier to lessen the convergence in our cemetery," he said.

"In National Capital Region (NCR), they have 30,000 personnel, so the 85 percent of that is more or less 25,000 or 26,000," he added.

Azurin noted that the general guidance of the national headquarters is for all police regional offices and units to maintain presence and vigilance in securing the motorists and commuters who are expected to travel to the provinces to be with their loved ones.

"PNP units are also instructed to maintain high police presence at all times along travel routes, transport terminals, public cemeteries and other places of convergence," he said.

"At the same time the PNP is reminding the public to take necessary precaution when leaving their residences unattended during the long weekend holiday. Travelling homeowners are encouraged to coordinate with their barangay or neighborhood authorities for special security arrangements," he added.

After the security preparation for Undas, the PNP is also looking ahead for the resumption of full in-person classes on November 2.

"Police units are poised to implement major security plan in coordination with school officials and local government authorities for this nationwide simultaneous academic activity that is happening for the first time after almost two years due health restrictions," he said.

"Upon the guidance of national health officials, police will continue to remind the public to observe minimum public health standards in public transportation, indoor environment and crowded places," he added. Robina Asido/DMS