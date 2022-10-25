Authorities trying to remove Korean Air Airbus stuck at Mactan-Cebu runway

Authorities are trying to remove a Korean Air Airbus that remained stuck at the runway of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport on Sunday night.

Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) spokesperson Eric Apolonio said they also trying to prevent fuel emissions from the plane when it is moved from the runaway.

Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA) said it will temporarily ban flights from Manila from landing on its runway while the area is not fully cleared, dzBB said.

MCIA is also advising airline companies to divert their flights to Dumaguete and Panglaw for the moment.

The Korean Air A330 with 162 passengers and 11 crew members overshot the runway at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) Sunday in its third try after it twice failed to land.

No passengers were harmed, CAAP said.

Passengers were rescued and immediately brought to Terminal 2, dzBB reported. All flights bound to Cebu were diverted to Iloilo International Airport while all flights from Cebu were cancelled after runway closed due to the incident.

Korean Air Line Co Ltd. said in a social media post the pilot had difficulty landing due to harsh rains and winds.

In a statement released Monday, Korean Air Co Ltd President Woo Gi-Hong said: “First of all, I bow my head and apologize to everyone who save Korean Air…Fortunately, it was confirmed that there were no casualties but my deepest condolences to the passengers and their families.”

“While the party is doing its best to ensure that passengers are safe and comfortable without any inconvenience, we will make all efforts to ensure the situation is resolved as early as possible cooperation with... local aviation authority and government authorities,” he added. DMS/Jaspearl Tan