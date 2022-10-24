Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) conducts capacity building cooperation in (HA/DR) with Philippine Army

On October 17-20, the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) Western Area Command conducted capacity building cooperation in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HA/DR) with the Philippine Army (PA).

The JGSDF and PA exchanged knowledge and views for improving each countries’ disaster response capabilities. Capacity building cooperation in HA/DR consisted of equipment training and lessons to prepare for various kinds of disasters.

Japan is steadfast in its commitment to promote bilateral defense cooperation and exchanges with the Philippines, in line with fortifying the strategic partnership between both countries. Japan Information and Culture Center